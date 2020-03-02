Liverpool have confirmed the departure of U23s coach Neil Critchley in what sounds like a potentially big blow for the club.

The promising Critchley has left Anfield to become manager of League One club Blackpool, and this follows an eye-catching season for him with the Reds.

As well as doing fine work for Liverpool at youth level, Critchley was forced to step in and take charge of the first-team for a Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa and the FA Cup fourth round replay victory over Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

U23s coach Neil Critchley has left the club to take up the position of head coach at @BlackpoolFC. Everybody at #LFC would like to thank Neil for his outstanding contribution to the club and wish him all the best in his new position. https://t.co/BvrRPBeSJh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2020

Critchley’s youthful line up may have been thrashed by eventual finalists Villa in the League Cup, but he helped steer Liverpool through their tricky FA Cup replay with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Many fans would no doubt have liked to see the 41-year-old remain with LFC for a while longer as he could have big management potential.

However, that has seen him snapped up by Blackpool today, and Liverpool fans will now have to keep an eye on how he gets on at Bloomfield Road.