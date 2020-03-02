Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard will reportedly travel to the US this week and undergo surgery on his injured ankle.

It has been a bitterly frustrating first season in the Spanish capital for the 29-year-old as he has been limited to just 15 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Real Madrid’s El Clasico win over Barcelona on first return to Bernabeu

After a hamstring injury disrupted his start to the campaign, he then suffered a foot injury at the start of December which saw him miss countless games.

Having made his comeback last month to feature in back-to-back La Liga games, he was left to bemoan his poor luck as he suffered a setback against Levante.

As per Sky Sports and respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur in his tweet below, it has been reported that Hazard will undergo surgery on his ankle in the US on Thursday, although it’s still unclear at this stage as to whether or not he’ll feature for Real Madrid again this season.

With the end of the campaign fast approaching, it seems unlikely given the seriousness of the injury. Further, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will also be keeping a close eye on his progress ahead of EURO 2020 this summer.

Both his club and country could certainly do with a timely injury boost from him though given the quality and experience that he possesses as he’ll be hoping himself that he can make a key contribution to their success in the coming months.

Credit does surely have to go to Zinedine Zidane and his players though for continuing to compete across multiple fronts with their star man sidelined, but they would undoubtedly welcome his return with open arms if possible, depending on how the surgery goes this week.