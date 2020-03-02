Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala SLAM team-mates in secret tunnel chat

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were caught bickering about their Juventus team-mates in a private chat in the tunnel.

Watch below as the pair exchange frustrations with Juve’s midfielders, who they feel weren’t giving them anything to work with in their Champions League defeat to Lyon.

Intervallo di lione-Juve, Ronaldo: " i centrocampisti non ci danno abbastanza supporto, siamo da soli"

Dybala: "non la prende nessuno"

Ronaldo: " si anche sulle seconde palle, niente" pic.twitter.com/hmD4VlOD45 — emilio (@emi_80_te) February 29, 2020

“Nobody is getting the ball,” the Argentine replies.