Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala SLAM team-mates in secret tunnel chat

Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were caught bickering about their Juventus team-mates in a private chat in the tunnel.

Watch below as the pair exchange frustrations with Juve’s midfielders, who they feel weren’t giving them anything to work with in their Champions League defeat to Lyon.

“Nobody is getting the ball,” the Argentine replies.

“I know, not even the second balls, nothing,” Ronaldo follows up.

