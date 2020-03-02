Video: Arsenal double lead as trio of youth stars link up to carve Portsmouth open

Arsenal doubled their lead against Portsmouth in their FA Cup tie on Monday night and they did so in style with their young stars linking up brilliantly.

Sokratis had given the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time at Fratton Park, making their job much easier as they look to advance to the next round.

SEE MORE: Video: Matteo Guendouzi gets booked for trolling Mike Dean in Arsenal clash with Portsmouth

As seen in the video below, they may well have delivered the final nail in the coffin for Portsmouth’s hopes of pulling off an upset as Eddie Nketiah doubled their lead.

Joe Willock initially picked up the ball in midfield and set Reiss Nelson free down the right flank as he showed great pace, direct running a quality cross to find his teammate in the box.

Nketiah got a bit of luck in fairness as the ball bobbled up and into his path, but he was alert enough and on hand to tap home and double Arsenal’s lead to send them ever closer to the next round…

Willock ?? Nelson ?? Nketiah ?? ?? The three Arsenal youngsters combine to devastating effect. Great improvisation from Nketiah ? pic.twitter.com/lJwLTyKtgl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 2, 2020

Video via ESPN Vivo.