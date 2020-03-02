Video: Casemiro’s passionate celebration after Real Madrid’s El Clasico win

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was full of passion after guiding Los Blancos to a massive El Clasico win against Barcelona last night.

The defensive midfielder kept six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi quiet for the entire game with a dominant display.

The Brazilian can be seen on his knees after the full time whistle blew, the 28-year-old also screamed with passion before getting back to his feet.

Real Madrid supporters will absolutely love to see this…

Pocos jugadores viven el fútbol como él,

pocos sienten la camiseta como Casemiro. pic.twitter.com/R0WiPSWM8j — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) March 1, 2020

There’s no questioning that Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, clips like this are further proof of the star’s unmatched dedication and desire to Zinedine Zidane’s side.