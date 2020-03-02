Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to fan to stop filming him and watch El Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the Bernabeu on Sunday to watch former club Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in El Clasico in a 2-0 win.

Various videos surfaced on social media of the Portuguese superstar celebrating after the home side’s goals and watching on from a private box, but this is arguably the best of the lot.

Now the 34-year-old is undoubtedly used to getting plenty of attention wherever he goes, but clearly he was baffled as to why this particular fan was too busy filming him and not watching the game.

As seen in the video below, Ronaldo initially puts his thumb up as he spots the camera being pointed at him but then quickly gestures to the fan in question to turn around and watch the game.

Imagine spending that much money to attend El Clasico at the Bernabeu and then spend this amount of time just filming at Ronaldo. He has a point in fairness as he continues to stare before the phone is eventually put away…