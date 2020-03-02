Daniel Sturridge has posted a video on his personal Instagram account as he has reacted to his Trabzonspor exit and football ban.

As per BBC Sport, the 30-year-old has been banned for four months and been given a £150,000 fine after breaching betting rules.

It’s a brutal blow for the England striker as he had enjoyed his spell with Trabzonspor, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 16 appearances for the Turkish outfit.

However, after the club confirmed in an official tweet that the two parties have split ways, Sturridge will now have to bide his time until the summer when his ban is over and look for a new challenge.

Speaking on his Instagram account though in the video below, the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City striker sounded dejected as he bid farewell to Trabzonspor and discussed how disappointed he was to leave as they split mutually on good terms.

Further, he did suggest that he will fight against betting companies being able to offer markets on player transfers, as ultimately he argued that he didn’t place a bet nor did his family, with the BBC report above noting that the allegation was that he passed on inside information to his brother in 2018 over a possible move to Sevilla.

In turn, Sturridge will hope to now put the matter behind him and focus on getting back this summer, but it remains to be seen where he goes next…