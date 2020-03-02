Video: Klopp shuts downs claims that coronavirus could cost Liverpool the title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shut down claims that the Reds’ soon to be Premier League triumph would be erased due to Coronavirus .

The Telegraph recently reported that the Merseyside outfit wouldn’t necessarily be crowned as Champions should the virus lead to the Premier League season being cut short.

Klopp reiterated that ‘Liverpool fans are not silly enough to believe’ such claims. Whilst the virus’ spread is worrying, Klopp raised some good points as to why ‘deleting’ the entire season would not make sense.

"Liverpool fans are not silly enough to believe in these things" A brilliant response from Klopp on pathetic suggestions that the Premier League season could be erased due to Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/OxnWqsCMwg — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 2, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Bruno Fernandes shows elite mentality with response to his performance for Man Utd against Everton Video: Phil Foden’s incredible first touch for Man City during Cup Final vs Aston Villa Everton star pokes fun at himself and Man United goalkeeper David de Gea

“Liverpool fans are not silly enough to think these things!” ? Jurgen Klopp laughs off claims that @LFC could miss out on winning a first Premier League title due to the Coronavirus outbreak ?? pic.twitter.com/pnfT3fYEKd — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 2, 2020

It seem as though these suggestions are perhaps being exaggerated, from a neutral perspective – the Reds are 22 points clear at the top, the Merseyside outfit officially being crowned champions is now a formality.