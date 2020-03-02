Video: Lucas Torreira spotted on crutches after injury during Arsenal’s FA Cup win

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira has been captured leaving Fratton Park on crutches after his injury during this evening’s FA Cup win against Portsmouth.

The combative midfielder was stretchered off in the 16th minute of this evening’s FA Cup encounter after a tough challenge from Portsmouth defender James Bolton.

The Uruguayan was replaced by Dani Ceballos. Some fans may be worried after seeing the star hobbling away from the pitch after the match.

Mikel Arteta’s side have endured plenty of injuries this season and the club can’t seem to go a week without seeing a first-team player sidelined.

Lucas Torreira departing Fratton Park pic.twitter.com/jd2aXeQNZC — James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 2, 2020

Fans will be hoping that the crutches are just a precautionary measure, with Arsenal already behind their rivals in the race for a Champions League spot, this is the last thing that the Gunners need.