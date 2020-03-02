Video: Matteo Guendouzi gets booked for trolling Mike Dean in Arsenal clash with Portsmouth

Arsenal toiled in the first half against Portsmouth in their FA Cup clash on Monday night, but Mike Dean ensured there was some comedy.

The Gunners looked vulnerable at times as the hosts attacked with real intent at Fratton Park, although Mikel Arteta’s side did have their moments but couldn’t make them count.

That was until Sokratis converted from a set-piece with a well-taken finish to give them a lead just before half-time.

As seen in the video below though, Guendouzi picked up a yellow card as he got on the wrong side of referee Dean, who wasn’t in the mood for his sarcasm.

After blowing to prevent the quick fee-kick as the ball was still moving, Guendouzi made a point of ensuring that it was stationary as seen below as he picked it up and slammed it down on the pitch to ensure that Dean was happy.

Naturally though, it backfired as he earned himself a yellow card for his efforts. Bit harsh…

A yellow card for sarcasm? ? Mike Dean appears to caution Matteo Guendouzi for placing the ball down in an exaggerated way. pic.twitter.com/Xf3NFHUmsS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 2, 2020

Today Matteo Guendouzi literally got booked for being a dramallama I'm ascending pic.twitter.com/M9a8plVYuM — June (@tldrjune) March 2, 2020

Video courtesy of BT Sport.