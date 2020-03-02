Menu

Video: Phil Foden’s incredible first touch for Man City during Cup Final vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
During yesterday afternoon’s Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Aston Villa, Phil Foden showed off his incredible ability with a fantastic first touch.

Oleksandr Zinchenko picked out the 19-year-old on the right wing with a long-range a pass, Foden effortlessly controlled the ball with his left-foot before cutting into the box.

The England youth international drifted in and saw his effort on goal deflected out for a corner. It’s moments like this which really prove how exciting the City talent is.

Take a look at the starlet’s fine control below:

Pictures from City TV.

