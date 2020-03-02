Video: Phil Foden’s incredible first touch for Man City during Cup Final vs Aston Villa

During yesterday afternoon’s Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Aston Villa, Phil Foden showed off his incredible ability with a fantastic first touch.
Oleksandr Zinchenko picked out the 19-year-old on the right wing with a long-range a pass, Foden effortlessly controlled the ball with his left-foot before cutting into the box.
The England youth international drifted in and saw his effort on goal deflected out for a corner. It’s moments like this which really prove how exciting the City talent is.
Take a look at the starlet’s fine control below:
Still thinking about Phil Foden's first touch. ? pic.twitter.com/89Tlvmgco1
— Nora (@cityznn) March 2, 2020
Pictures from City TV.