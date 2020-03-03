AC and Inter Milan interested in move for Arsenal ace

According to Sempre Milan via Italian outlet Calciomercato, both Milan clubs are interested in making a move for Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

News of Serie A interest for the 22-year-old comes after Mikel Arteta cast doubt on the versatile ace’s future after Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Portsmouth.

Maitland-Niles has fallen out of the first-team picture since Arteta has settled into his role as Arsenal boss. Calciomercato claim that the former England Under-21s star is contracted with the Gunners until 2023.

The report claims that Inter and AC Milan are interested in summer moves for Maitland-Niles, who has played most of his first-team football for Arsenal at right-back.

Inter are reportedly keen on bringing in a younger player to act as their long-term right-back.

On the AC front, former Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis will be aware of Maitland-Niles’ ability and character, potentially making the ace a target for the Rossoneri.

AC are also a side that could also move in a new direction at right-back, with Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria struggling for the Rossoneri.