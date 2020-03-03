Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been complaining about having to move from centre-back to right-back, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The Greek defender scored for the Gunners in their 2-0 FA Cup win away to Portsmouth on Monday night, but it’s fair to say he doesn’t exactly look the most natural fit in a full-back position.

Arteta, however, doesn’t seem scared to try bold new tactical ideas out, even though he’s admitted Sokratis has been moaning about his new role as he’s not used to it.

“He moans a little bit because it is not his position,” the Spaniard said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“But for certain games, he is very helpful and he always has the right attitude and he has the qualities to play there in essential moments when we need him.”

Arsenal fans will hope this doesn’t have to mean Sokratis plays there too often, even though he could be a useful option for the club in an emergency.

Hector Bellerin has had his fitness problems for some time now, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles seems out of favour since Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager at the Emirates Stadium.

Sokratis’ performance and goal helped Arsenal through to the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup – a trophy they’ll now be desperate to win after their Europa League exit last week.