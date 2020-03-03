Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer €70m and two players in exchange to try and land the signature of Lautaro Martinez from Inter this summer.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He has been a key figure in their push for the Serie A title and other trophies thus far, and it appears as though his form for club and country has attracted interest from elsewhere too.

According to Sport, Barcelona are said to be preparing an offer consisting of €70m as well as Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo to try and convince Inter to green light an exit for their star man who is believed to have a €111m release clause, as noted in the report above.

Further, to try and reach an agreement on personal terms, Sport add that Martinez could triple his salary with the Catalan giants, although they may well face competition from rivals Real Madrid.

With Luis Suarez turning 34 next year, coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s injury record since moving to the Nou Camp, the reigning La Liga champions are arguably in need of a long-term solution in the final third.

Martinez has shown an eye for goal as well as an ability to create for others, and having scored nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina, Lionel Messi will know all about him and what he can offer the team moving forward.

Time will tell if the touted offer above is enough to convince Inter to part company with him, although they could use those funds to reinvest back into the squad to replace him while also getting two key options to address the right-back position and their midfield.

It’s a significant offer, one that Barcelona hope is enough to land their top target this summer.