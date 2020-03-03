Every fan base tends to have one player who just gets the blame for everything that goes wrong, and for Barcelona that seems to be Ivan Rakitic.

A quick look online after any bad result or even a line-up that includes him is met with despair and plenty of abuse. It seems the common complaint is he slows the game down too much and doesn’t play enough progressive passes, but it’s harsh on someone who’s given so much to the club.

In truth, it looked like he might leave in January so it’s no surprise to hear he might move on in the Summer, but this could be a surprise.

According to a report from Marca, Rakitic is very keen on a move to Atleti, so it would be interesting if Barcelona allowed him to join a title rival.

You also have to wonder if he has the legs to play for a Diego Simeone team. He’s often criticised at Barca for being too slow, but at Atleti he would need to get up and down the pitch so he might not be an ideal fit.

There was a slightly different but similar situation where David Villa left Barca for Atletico and immediately won the La Liga title with them, so it would be some story if Rakitic could follow in his footsteps.