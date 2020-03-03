It’s incredible to think that footballers will moan about having to train, their job is essentially to go and have a kick about with their mates most days.

Many amateur players could only dream of having so much equipment and time to purely work on improving their ability, but it seems to be rare that players want to do extra.

According to a recent report from Spain, it sounds like Marc-Andre ter Stegen is unhappy about the lack of training being done at Barcelona, to the point he’s told a teammate he might leave:

? ELS DUBTES DE TER STEGEN

?? Lluís Canut: ? “Ter Stegen va dir a un company que li va proposar fer un llibre que no sabia si l’any que ve seria aquí” ? “És un dels jugadors que es queixa de la manca d’entrenaments que fa la plantilla”#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/mYKO8TJqOC — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) March 3, 2020

It’s a fairly astonishing claim to make, but when you watch them play it does actually make sense.

It seems the only real plan is to give the ball to Messi and let him do the rest, there’s little sign of cohesion or clear things from the training ground in the game, so perhaps that is a major reason for Barca’s poor performances at times.

They would also have a big problem if the German left, as top class goalkeepers aren’t exactly in huge supply either.