FA Cup action continues as Chelsea host Liverpool in the pick of tonight’s games.

If you want to watch Chelsea v Liverpool here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Chelsea v Liverpool Live Stream

What Time does Chelsea v Liverpool kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

Where is Chelsea v Liverpool being played?

The match is being played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, England

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge later tonight in what is the stand out tie of the FA Cup 5th round.

The Blues have reached two of the last three FA Cup finals and the tournament remains their only realistic hope of silverware this season after being thumped 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the 1st leg of their Champions League last 16 clash last week.

Having lost twice already this season to the Premier League’s runaway leaders Frank Lampard’s side face a monumental task, despite home advantage.

But there is hope, Liverpool have lost two of their last three outings in all competitions including a shock 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday, which of course ended their unbeaten run in the league.

Defensively the Reds have been poor of late, conceding six goals in their last three outings. It’s 10/3 for the Blues to score over 2.5 goals.

Chelsea too have struggled at the back. Defending has been a major issue for Frank Lampard’s side all season and they’ve kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games in all competitions. It’s 8/13 for both teams to score and 19/10 for over 3.5 goals in the match.

Both managers are expected to field relatively strong sides, though a number of fringe players maybe given some game time. Liverpool, of course, are still in the hunt for a famous treble so expect Klopp to take this one seriously.

Salah could start against his former side and he’s 5/1 to open the scoring.

Liverpool were 2-1 winners the last time they traveled to Stamford Bridge and it’s 10/1 for a repeat scoreline on Tuesday. However, Klopp’s side have failed to score in back to back away games. It’s 18/5 for Chelsea to win to nil.

Now we’re into the 5th round all ties must be decided on the night. So if it’s all level after 90 minutes extra time and penalties may be needed.

Chelsea are 11/1 to win in extra time while Liverpool are 12/1 to win on penalties.

This is a huge game for both sides, and it’s the visitors Liverpool who head into it as 19/10 favourites. Chelsea, with home advantage are 29/20 and the draw is 29/10.

