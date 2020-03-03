Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum in hospital following stroke

The mother of Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.

The Daily Mirror report that Ronaldo’s mother Delores Aveiro is now said to be stable and conscious after the incident, and this is not the first health scare she’s had in recent times.

The report goes on to explain that Ronaldo’s mum has previously fought cancer, and that she now faces new tests to determine the state of her overall health.

They quote her as recently saying she was fighting for her life after another round of radiotherapy, but there has, as of yet been no official comment from the hospital after her latest admission.

Ronaldo is currently enjoying a superb season for Juventus but will no doubt be rocked by this worrying news for his family.

The Portugal international also lost his father earlier in his career while he was still at Manchester United, but was able to bounce back to become one of the greatest footballers in history.