Cristiano Ronaldo offers update on his mum, thanks fans and medical team for support after stroke

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked his followers for their messages of support after it was reported that his mum had suffered a stroke.

As noted by the Mirror, Dolores Aveiro was taken to the hospital in Madeira on Tuesday morning after she suffered a stroke.

Ronaldo flew out to be with her earlier today, while the report above did note that she was said to be stable and conscious with further tests expected to be carried out through the course of the day.

The Portuguese superstar has posted an update on his own on Monday night, as seen in his tweet below, as he confirmed that she is now stable and recovering in hospital.

That hopefully now suggests that she has come through the worst and is on the mend, as Ronaldo will hope that she is free to return home sooner rather than later to continue to recover.

It was questioned as to whether or not the 34-year-old would feature for Juventus against AC Milan in their Coppa Italia clash on Wednesday night, but the game has now been called off amid the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if his mum gets the green light to go home in the coming days and if he returns to Italy to face Bologna on Sunday evening.