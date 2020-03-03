Man City have received positive news on the injury front as Sergio Aguero has been passed fit to feature against Sheffield Wednesday and Man Utd this week.

The 31-year-old emerged as a doubt after being forced to limp off against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

It came after a heavy challenge from Marvelous Nakamba, with cameras after the final whistle showing an ice pack wrapped around his shin but with blood still seeping through.

Given the Argentine international has bagged 22 goals and three assists in just 28 appearances for Man City so far this season, he will be crucial to their hopes of enjoying a successful end to the campaign to add to their League Cup.

As per Sky Sports, he is expected to be available against Manchester United in the derby on Sunday evening, while he’ll even be in contention against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup in midweek.

“He is okay for tomorrow,” said Guardiola, as per the report above.

Given the busy fixture schedule, the Man City boss could perhaps be tempted to rest Aguero and avoid aggravating that knock he took by playing him on Wednesday, but it’s a boost in itself to know that he will be at his disposal if required.

Meanwhile, although the Premier League title seems like it has gone as they stare at a 22-point deficit to leaders Liverpool with just 11 games to go, they’ll also be eager to build momentum with the FA Cup and Champions League still up for grabs.

In turn, having a fit Aguero playing consistently and maintaining his form will be fundamental to their chances of further success, and they’ll be delighted that his knock on Sunday hasn’t forced him into a spell on the sidelines with the United game undoubtedly a crunch showdown given the rivalry between the two clubs.