Four Man United stars included in WhoScored’s Premier League team of the month

WhoScored have awarded Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw with a place in their Premier League Team of the Month for February.

Playmaker Fernandes, a marquee January signing for the Red Devils, also picked up the honour of WhoScored’s top-flight Player of the Month.

Some fans will be massively pleased to see three United defenders making up the back four in WhoScored’s Team of the Month.

Maguire recorded a superb rating of 8.01, with Shaw and Wan-Bissaka being rated 7.49 and 7.77 respectively.

Creative midfielder Bruno Fernandes joined skipper Maguire by also recording a score of 8.01.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unbeaten in their three league games last month, with the Red Devils picking up two wins and a draw.

There’s no doubt that the Manchester outfit’s defenders have looked much more solid and comfortable at the back over the last month.

Shaw seems to have found a new lease of life, whilst Maguire and Wan-Bissaka have continued to show that they’ve settled in well following marquee moves last summer.

The Red Devils have the most players of any team in WhoScored’s Team of the Month, fans will be hoping that the side can start to pick up some momentum as they look to finish in a Champions League spot this season.