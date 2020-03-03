Manchester United look to have been given some hope of doing a deal for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland in the future.

The exciting young Norway international has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season, scoring 40 goals in 31 games in all competitions for both Red Bull Salzburg and current club Dortmund.

Haaland was strongly linked with Man Utd by the Daily Mirror and others before eventually making the move to Dortmund in January, and his form in his brief time in Germany shows just what a talent the Red Devils missed out on.

United had to make do with the rather underwhelming loan signing of Odion Ighalo instead, but will surely be back in the market for a top centre-forward again in the near future.

And though Haaland has only just joined Dortmund, he’s given MUFC hope of a future deal by talking up his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and making the particularly curious point that he likes how the Swede has moved clubs a lot throughout his career, suggesting he’d like to do the same.

“I like his mentality and how he sees different things,” the 19-year-old told the print edition of FourFourTwo, as quoted by Goal.

“I think I’ve always had that confidence, too – that’s just me.

“I also like how he moves from one club to another, in another country – which isn’t easy – but he always comes in and just bangs in goals, from the first second. I liked seeing that.”