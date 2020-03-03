‘Hopefully one day’ – Ligue 1 ace on possibly playing for boyhood club Arsenal

According to Goal, Bordeaux ace Josh Maja has revealed to beIN Sports that he’s a supporter of Arsenal and that a move to the Premier League is one of his ‘dreams’.

Maja moved to Bordeaux just over a year ago after making waves with Sunderland, the striker admitted that he’s hoping to play for his boyhood club in the future.

Goal claim that the 21-year-old caught the eye of Everton and Chelsea in the January transfer window, with several other top-flight sides keeping tabs on the ace.

Maja is beginning to find his feet in France, the forward has bagged seven goals and registered three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.

Here’s what the former Sunderland star had to say on a possible move to the top-flight in the future:

“Obviously, growing up in London, one of my dreams is to play in the Premier League,”

“Hopefully in the future, that opportunity will come.”

“My team is Arsenal, so hopefully one day I’ll get the opportunity to play for them. If not, then I’ll keep supporting them anyway.”

Before making waves with Sunderland, Maja spent time in the academies of Crystal Palace, Fulham and Manchester City.

The Londoner’s impressive performances over the last couple of years have earned him a senior cap for Nigeria. The ace made his debut for the Super Eagles back in September.

Maja isn’t really a high-profile name, but after years of mediocrity, perhaps this is the kind of player that Arsenal should be keeping tabs on.

For the ace to publicly express his desire to play for the north London outfit speaks volumes of his love for the Gunners.