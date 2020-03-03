Jordon Ibe given driving ban and £7,500 fine after Bentley crash incident

Bournemouth star Jordon Ibe has received a 16-month driving ban and been fined £7,500 after crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop last year.

As per Sky Sports, the incident occurred in July last year when the 24-year-old hit a Mercedes and smashed into a coffee shop in Bromley around 5am.

Ibe then drove off from the scene after briefly stopping and has since admitted to careless driving and was found guilty of failing to stop after an accident in February.

The report above now reveals he has been sentenced with a ban and fine, as well as a 12-month community order for his actions.

A statement from his lawyer to journalists read: “I accept full responsibility for my actions and lack of judgement when driving.

“I apologise unreservedly to those whose property I damaged.”

It’s added in the report that he also apologised to his family, team-mates, fans and manager Eddie Howe.

Ibe has made just four appearances so far this season, as he has continued to struggle to make a positive impression on Howe, while this incident off the pitch has perhaps been a factor too.