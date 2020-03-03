“Karius 2.0”: These fans slam Liverpool keeper Adrian after his howler gifts Willian a goal for Chelsea

If you wanted an idea over just how unimportant the FA Cup is these days, then seeing teams put out their reserves and the games being moved away from weekends gives you a good idea.

What was once heralded as the greatest cup competition in the world now comes across as an inconvenience that clubs just want to get out of the road, and Adrian is doing his best to ensure Liverpool have fewer fixtures to worry about.

Willian hits it well but there’s no doubt that he has to do better with that, most of his body is behind the ball but he doesn’t do enough to stop it going in.

Loris Karius will always be remembered at Anfield for that performance against Real Madrid, but it looks like Adrian has evoked memories of the German stopper with that effort:

Karius 2.0 — Lonac24 (@lukaloncar24) March 3, 2020

Loris Karius is back!? — Peter Abade (@petabade02) March 3, 2020

Adrian doing a Karius? — Nico ?? (@CuleNico_) March 3, 2020

Adrian giving Liverpool fans flashbacks of Karius — gabe (@bludclartinelli) March 3, 2020

Adrian did the most Karius thing with that howler. The Ghost of Karius still lives on in that Liverpool dressing room. — 4 #VESPERS (@Count_of_Zed) March 3, 2020

Karius regen you love to see it — Nick (@Nick1sTheName) March 3, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool bounce back from this. You could argue that they probably don’t care about the competition, but this would make it three losses in a fairly short period of time.

They say that winning becomes a habit, but that’s also true when it comes to losing games.