‘Klopp is not kidding today’ – These Liverpool fans react to lineup vs Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to Liverpool’s side that lost to Watford ahead of this evening’s FA Cup clash against Chelsea.

Backup goalkeeper Adrian starts between the sticks, giving superstar Alisson a rest.

The other changes to Liverpool’s defensive line see promising youngster Neco Williams and England international Joe Gomez come into the lineup for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren.

Adam Lallana and boyhood Liverpool fan Curtis Jones come into Klopp’s midfield for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum.

Sadio Mane retains his place in the front three, but Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been rotated out for Divock Origi and January signing Takumi Minamino.

Check out the Reds’ starting lineup below:

? TEAM NEWS ? Our side to face @ChelseaFC in the #EmiratesFACup ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Klopp is not kidding today, I see. — Jefe (@Wandee___) March 3, 2020

Oh god he’s actually going for it — ?6?? (@chielinilookout) March 3, 2020

Brilliant line up get in — George ? (@SeventySixRole) March 3, 2020

WHAT A LINEUP — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) March 3, 2020

What a team!! — Nasir (@LFCNasir) March 3, 2020

What a team. I’m so happy to see this. Williams, Jones, Minamino. So excited to see these guys play with our more established bunch and how they cope and adapt. — RedFromThe6 (@RedFromThe6) March 3, 2020

Klopp after that loss to Watford pic.twitter.com/aHZU2SLzbL — NabySZN (@LFC_Ox) March 3, 2020

WHAT A TEAM? — Owen???? (@LFCOwen96) March 3, 2020

Great lineup — Dan??? (@BoisterousBobby) March 3, 2020

Liverpool have fielded their young players in all of their other domestic cup clashes this season until tonight, perhaps Klopp has opted for a strong lineup as this evening’s clash is against a rival in Chelsea.

It seems wise for the Merseyside outfit to field this eleven considering that they just lost their first Premier League game of the season, a win tonight would lift the team’s confidence back to its previous sky-high level.