NASA track asteroid that could end life on Earth and loads of people are making the same joke about Liverpool

If there is a God, he really doesn’t want to see Liverpool winning the Premier League this season.

A few months back there was some vague talk of escalating tensions that could lead to World War III, then the outbreak of the coronavirus has prompted Jurgen Klopp (via ESPN) to dismiss the idea that it could cost his side the title, and now – a deadly asteroid?

It’s worth noting that, while the Express have reported on NASA tracking an asteroid that looks set to go pretty close to Earth, it sounds like it’s still going to miss us by a pretty big distance, though space is pretty big, so in those terms it’s going to be close.

They do state, however, that the size of the asteroid does have the power to end life on Earth, even if it’s probably not going to happen.

Still, this hasn’t stopped loads of football fans taking to Twitter to joke about this being the latest natural disaster that could get in the way of Liverpool finally ending their 30-year title drought.

Here’s some of the funniest reaction to the news…

