If there is a God, he really doesn’t want to see Liverpool winning the Premier League this season.

A few months back there was some vague talk of escalating tensions that could lead to World War III, then the outbreak of the coronavirus has prompted Jurgen Klopp (via ESPN) to dismiss the idea that it could cost his side the title, and now – a deadly asteroid?

It’s worth noting that, while the Express have reported on NASA tracking an asteroid that looks set to go pretty close to Earth, it sounds like it’s still going to miss us by a pretty big distance, though space is pretty big, so in those terms it’s going to be close.

They do state, however, that the size of the asteroid does have the power to end life on Earth, even if it’s probably not going to happen.

Still, this hasn’t stopped loads of football fans taking to Twitter to joke about this being the latest natural disaster that could get in the way of Liverpool finally ending their 30-year title drought.

Here’s some of the funniest reaction to the news…

If the asteroid that's gonna hit us is gonna prevent Liverpool from winning the EPL title. Then that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make. — RuNn3r (@Ajith_Chandran_) March 3, 2020

Coronavirus and now an asteroid trying to stop Liverpool win the league, love that https://t.co/zZtZTzFPBJ — JB (@JB_MUFC96) March 3, 2020

Respect to that asteroid for stopping Liverpool winning the PL ?? https://t.co/22L9NbDiQu — Aimee (@AimeeOUFC) March 3, 2020

I swear only when Liverpool gonna win the league, freaking Iran-US tensions WW3, COVID-19, asteroid hitting the earth and all kinda effed up bs gonna happen to this earth ? https://t.co/4Vh6tDVbxT — farouq al-sahara™ (@falsahara) March 3, 2020

January: World War 3

February/March : Corona Virus

April: Asteroid to destroy earth. The universe is doing everything in its power to prevent Liverpool to win the league ffs. Can’t cope. https://t.co/fxyJqBffTK — James McGhan ???? (@james_mcghan) March 3, 2020

World war 3. Corona virus. Now an Asteroid. If Liverpool lift that PL trophy in May. We are all dead. https://t.co/EhD3msSMwM — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) March 3, 2020

Gods tried to start a world war, spread coronavirus and now he’s sending an asteroid. Must really not want Liverpool to win the league https://t.co/P5txyPhKDO — Grays?? (@DINGGRAYS) March 3, 2020