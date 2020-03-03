Inter Milan are reportedly ready to pay around €20-25million to Manchester United for the permanent transfer of Alexis Sanchez.

This is according to the print edition of Italian paper Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness, and it could represent a real coup for Man Utd.

Sanchez was a spectacular flop at Old Trafford despite the excitement that surrounded his signing from rivals Arsenal, and he’s not exactly set the world alight on loan at Inter this season either.

One imagines United would gladly have the Chile international off their books as soon as possible, and the kind of money mentioned in this report is actually pretty decent for a player so clearly past his best.

Inter have enjoyed raiding MUFC of late, having also signed Romelu Lukaku during the summer, and with Ashley Young following him to the San Siro in January.

Perhaps Antonio Conte remains confident he can improve Sanchez in the same way he’s been able to get Lukaku back to his best this season.

That looks a bit ambitious from the Italian tactician, but United won’t care.

Still, the report stresses that Inter would only be willing to pay that transfer fee if Sanchez’s form improves and he accepts a pay cut upon joining permanently.