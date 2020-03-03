Menu

“He’s coming” – These Man United fans convinced they’re set to win one of the transfer battles of the summer

Loads of Manchester United fans seem pretty convinced that everything points towards them winning the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football in recent times, and it does seem like recent speculation suggests he’s more likely to go to Old Trafford than anywhere else.

This perhaps makes sense given a number of factors, with Man Utd more able to afford him and more in need of a player of his style than many of their rivals.

The Daily Mirror have suggested United would be Sancho’s preference as well, as he eyes up a return to the Premier League after his breakthrough in Germany.

Jadon Sancho would be a superb signing for Manchester United

While a deal is clearly not yet done and may not be for some time due to the tendency for these sagas to drag on, it’s little surprise to see many Red Devils fans starting to get excited about the prospect of Sancho ending up at their club in the near future.

This would be one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, and here’s how it’s going down on Twitter…

