Loads of Manchester United fans seem pretty convinced that everything points towards them winning the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football in recent times, and it does seem like recent speculation suggests he’s more likely to go to Old Trafford than anywhere else.

This perhaps makes sense given a number of factors, with Man Utd more able to afford him and more in need of a player of his style than many of their rivals.

The Daily Mirror have suggested United would be Sancho’s preference as well, as he eyes up a return to the Premier League after his breakthrough in Germany.

While a deal is clearly not yet done and may not be for some time due to the tendency for these sagas to drag on, it’s little surprise to see many Red Devils fans starting to get excited about the prospect of Sancho ending up at their club in the near future.

This would be one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, and here’s how it’s going down on Twitter…

He’s coming to the Theatre pic.twitter.com/Js26yBA3kE — Tom (@CynicalLive) March 3, 2020

Manchester United lead the race to sign Jadon Sancho and Old Trafford is his most likely destination in the summer. ? Duncan Castles [Transfer Window Pod]

? Mike McGrath [Telegraph]

? David Ornstein [The Athletic] ??? — ?™ (@TheFergusonEra) March 3, 2020

So yesterday you’ve got the Telegraph saying that Man United are leading the race for Jadon Sancho, and then 24 hours later you’ve got David Ornistein saying that we’re his most likeliest destination this summer. Can’t get too excited, but the signs are encouraging. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) March 3, 2020

Sancho coming. — A ?? (@AnejUtd) March 3, 2020

Jadon Sancho is coming. I can’t believe it ? — Riyad (@RiyadHaque) March 3, 2020

Jadon Sancho will join Man Utd and no one can do anything about it. There are too much heavy links now. It will be better for rival fans to accept this quick. https://t.co/VDRh1Lp0ew pic.twitter.com/JxZo7GNQU5 — ?? (@BrozenRepFred) March 3, 2020