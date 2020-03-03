Menu

‘Origi isn’t a winger’ – These Liverpool fans react to team’s ‘awful’ first-half vs Chelsea

Liverpool trail by a goal after the first-half of tonight’s FA cup clash against rivals Chelsea. Some supporters are frustrated after the side’s performance in the opening 45 minutes of the tie.

Chelsea winger Willian gave the Blues the lead in the 13th minute of the encounter after a horrible blunder by backup goalkeeper Adrian. Check it out here.

Adrian was subsequently criticised by these fans, with one branding the Spaniard ‘Karius 2.0’.

It’s a real shame to see that Adrian made a costly blunder, the former West Ham stopper made a brilliant save just moments before his error.

There’s still everything to play for in the second-half and fans should be more confident in a side that have a knack for making things happen in the late stages of games.

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters reacted to the team’s first-half display:

Whilst Divock Origi has endured a difficult first-half, it’s disappointing to see that some Liverpool supporters have jumped on the Belgian forward after his performance.

Origi’s proved that he’s the type of player that can grab crucial goals when they don’t look likely at all, the attacker deserves some respect from fans.

Jurgen Klopp should perhaps listen to some supporters’ concerns and decide to play the Belgian as a centre-forward, rather than on the wing.

