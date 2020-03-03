‘Please don’t let it be serious’ – These Chelsea fans concerned as star hobbles off with injury

Chelsea were the happier of the two sides at half-time in their FA Cup clash with Liverpool, but there was a potential setback for the Blues too.

Willian put the hosts ahead in the fifth-round clash at Stamford Bridge after just 13 minutes, while Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a brilliant triple save to keep his side ahead.

SEE MORE: Video: Willian gives Chelsea lead vs Liverpool with help of Adrian blunder

However, there was a possible fresh injury blow for boss Frank Lampard too as Mateo Kovacic was forced to limp off just before half-time, as confirmed in the club’s tweet below.

While it remains to be seen if it impacts this particular game for Chelsea, the fans below were left concerned over the Croatian international’s fitness as they will be desperately hoping that he hasn’t suffered a setback which will result in a spell on the sidelines.

With N’Golo Kante already out injured coupled with Jorginho’s upcoming suspension, Lampard will be short of options in midfield, and so they could certainly do with Kovacic being fully fit and available for selection when they face Everton on Sunday.

That’s also down to the fact that the 25-year-old has been in good form so far this season and has evidently established himself as a pivotal figure in Lampard’s plans having made 36 appearances to date in this campaign.

There could be a possible boost in that department though as Ruben Loftus-Cheek featured for the U23s side on Monday night as he looks to regain full match fitness ahead of returning for the senior side in the coming weeks.

However, Kovacic has been crucial thus far and so time will tell if it was just a minor knock or something more serious.

We're forced into our first change of the night, as Mateo Kovacic hobbles off with a knock. ? 1-0 ? [43'] #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/Mo2gYz35oC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 3, 2020

please don’t let it be serious — kyle? (@kylorra) March 3, 2020

We must have the worst luck ever or a really bad fitness team. — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) March 3, 2020

We’re f**ked without Kovacic. We’re already without Kante, Ruben still not fully fit, Jorginho suspended. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) March 3, 2020

Unluckiest team of all time, thank god ruben is back soon — Quad (@Bericx_) March 3, 2020

Please just be precautionary — Grace primrose (@grace_primrose0) March 3, 2020

We have the worst medical staff. How are our players keep on getting injured???? — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) March 3, 2020

The fitness team needs some serious questioning… — Nick (@AyImNick) March 3, 2020

Season over best player out — Charlie (@CharlieSav16) March 3, 2020

Our most important player for our next 2 must-win matches. Season defining moment. Hopefully he recovers quick. — Dan Panda (@cozierpanda) March 3, 2020

Just end the season now — Archie (@CFCArchie) March 3, 2020