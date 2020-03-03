Menu

‘Please don’t let it be serious’ – These Chelsea fans concerned as star hobbles off with injury

Chelsea were the happier of the two sides at half-time in their FA Cup clash with Liverpool, but there was a potential setback for the Blues too.

Willian put the hosts ahead in the fifth-round clash at Stamford Bridge after just 13 minutes, while Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a brilliant triple save to keep his side ahead.

However, there was a possible fresh injury blow for boss Frank Lampard too as Mateo Kovacic was forced to limp off just before half-time, as confirmed in the club’s tweet below.

While it remains to be seen if it impacts this particular game for Chelsea, the fans below were left concerned over the Croatian international’s fitness as they will be desperately hoping that he hasn’t suffered a setback which will result in a spell on the sidelines.

With N’Golo Kante already out injured coupled with Jorginho’s upcoming suspension, Lampard will be short of options in midfield, and so they could certainly do with Kovacic being fully fit and available for selection when they face Everton on Sunday.

That’s also down to the fact that the 25-year-old has been in good form so far this season and has evidently established himself as a pivotal figure in Lampard’s plans having made 36 appearances to date in this campaign.

There could be a possible boost in that department though as Ruben Loftus-Cheek featured for the U23s side on Monday night as he looks to regain full match fitness ahead of returning for the senior side in the coming weeks.

However, Kovacic has been crucial thus far and so time will tell if it was just a minor knock or something more serious.

