David Ornstein has been discussing some of the various goings-on at Manchester United, and had an interesting update on the club’s managerial situation.

Speaking in the video below, Ornstein insists Man Utd are fully behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the moment, though they do have two leading candidates in mind were their situation to change.

Unsurprisingly, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is mentioned as one of those, along with Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

Although Solskjaer has lifted United of late with some improved results and performances, the Red Devils remain up against it in terms of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Norwegian tactician is not nearly as experienced as Pochettino or Tuchel, and one imagines MUFC could do well to continue to keep those two in mind in case things do not dramatically improve in the near future.