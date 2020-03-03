Craig Burley has tipped Wolves striker Raul Jimenez as a realistic possible transfer target for Arsenal due to doubts over Alexandre Lacazette’s situation.

See the video below from the ESPN pundit, who praises the performances of the Mexico international this season after his fine record of 22 goals in 42 games in all competitions.

Burley believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would sign Jimenez “in a heartbeat”, and explains that he could be ideal as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot for much of this season.

Jimenez’s arrival could allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to continue in a wide-left role that he’s proven so successful in, and the Wolves ace could be an upgrade on Lacazette in terms of his strength and work rate up front.

“What will Raul Jimenez give you? Experience but still at a good age, runs the channels, physical in the air, works hard when he’s not got the ball and scores goals,” Burley said.

“Bear in mind they have Aubameyang and hopefully won’t lose him.

“But Lacazette’s frustrations are out there about not playing, he could go elsewhere.

“If you had Aubameyang on the left and a big physical presence through the middle, that would make sense to me.

“I’m sure there are other options there for Arteta, but this guy… Arsenal sides through the years have been a bit soft, this guy’s not soft.

“He’s a physical player who scores goals in the Premier League. I’d have him in a heartbeat and I think Arteta would as well.

“He’s got a bit extra, he scores goals and he’s a winner. Good player.”