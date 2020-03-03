RB Leipzig apologise for ejecting Japanese guests over Coronavirus concerns

RB Leipzig have apologised in a statement regarding the ejection of a group of Japanese spectators during the German giants’ 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen this past weekend.

Leipzig’s statement indicates that the club’s security personnel had been told to ‘intensify checks’ of ‘certain groups’ of people due to the potential risk of Coronavirus.

The Bundesliga giants have admitted that they made a ‘mistake’ in this incident towards the Japanese guests at the Red Bull Arena.

Our statement on yesterday's incident involving Japanese spectators. #RBLeipzig apologises for the mistake and would like to make amends. pic.twitter.com/4VrKw5Aa8X — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 2, 2020

According to BBC Sport via Germany’s DPA news agency, a group of 20 spectators were told to leave the stadium just 10 minutes after kick-off.

Leipzig state that they’d like to invite the group in question to their next home game in a bid to ‘make amends’ for the incident.

It’s incredibly disappointing to see that some of Leipzig’s matchday personnel acted in this way towards a group of visitors. Should the German giants face punishment from the Bundesliga for their actions?