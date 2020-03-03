David Ornstein has provided an update on the Jadon Sancho transfer situation with mixed news for Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is one of the world’s most sought-after young talents after shining in the Bundesliga, and it’s no surprise that there’s been speculation about him for some time.

According to the latest from the ever-reliable Ornstein in the video above, United look to be in pole position for Sancho, with Chelsea’s interest appearing to have cooled.

Ornstein does warn Man Utd fans, however, that it’s not yet clear how much of a priority Champions League football will be for the England international.

Sancho clearly looks like he’d improve this MUFC side, but Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed as he could no doubt be the ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, even if the deal for Hakim Ziyech is also a promising one.