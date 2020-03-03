Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho aims bizarre dig at “privileged” Tottenham wonderkid

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a bizarre dig at Spurs youngster Troy Parrott as he discussed his lack of playing time.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge talent at Tottenham, but Mourinho is not exactly known for trusting his youth players.

MORE: Wolves warned about losing star to Manchester United following stunning performance vs Tottenham

Watch the video above as the Portuguese tactician doesn’t exactly attempt to do wonders for Parrott’s confidence as he calls him “privileged” and tells him quite how much he still has to improve.

More Stories / Latest News

The tweet above (and others) even quotes Mourinho as saying of Parrot: “He is 18 but one month ago he was 17”, though this was presumably said outside of the recorded clip above.

If that is precisely what the Special One said, we really have reached peak Mourinho…

More Stories Jose Mourinho Troy Parrott