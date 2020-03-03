Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a bizarre dig at Spurs youngster Troy Parrott as he discussed his lack of playing time.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge talent at Tottenham, but Mourinho is not exactly known for trusting his youth players.

Watch the video above as the Portuguese tactician doesn’t exactly attempt to do wonders for Parrott’s confidence as he calls him “privileged” and tells him quite how much he still has to improve.

The tweet above (and others) even quotes Mourinho as saying of Parrot: “He is 18 but one month ago he was 17”, though this was presumably said outside of the recorded clip above.

If that is precisely what the Special One said, we really have reached peak Mourinho…

