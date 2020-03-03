It’s always a fine balancing act when a player’s contract starts to run down – you know you won’t get a huge fee, so a decision has to be made between cashing in or getting one last year out of them.

Chelsea are in the market to sign players again so there will be plenty of speculation about transfer targets, and the left back spot seems like a good place to start.

Marcos Alonso looks good going forward but that doesn’t make up for his lack of defensive ability, while Emerson Palmieri looked promising, but a return to Italy looks more likely now.

It might not be a position that Frank Lampard wants to spend a lot of money on, so this news about Alex Telles could be perfect:

After reporting Chelsea’s contacts to sign Alex Telles a couple days back, A Bola now say that he has rejected a new contract offer with Porto, who are willing to cash in on him as a result with 1-year left on his deal. £20 million should be enough.https://t.co/BlXz2xP6IH — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) March 3, 2020

In this market, £20m for a Brazilian international in his prime years looks like a bargain, but it’s hard to tell if he would solve the problem position.

He’s certainly attack minded and gets in with his fair share of goals, but there are also question marks about his defensive instincts so he could just be another version of Alonso.

He looks like just one of many names who will be linked over the next few months, but it’s certainly a name to look out for.