Video: Billy Gilmour ends Fabinho with brilliant skill in Chelsea win vs Liverpool

Billy Gilmour was named Man of the Match as Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Liverpool in their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old was given the nod by Frank Lampard as he made changes to his line-up, and he was rewarded with a brilliant display from the talented youngster.

SEE MORE: Video: Ross Barkley scores stunning solo goal to double Chelsea lead vs Liverpool

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley secured the victory for the Blues, while Kepa Arrizabalaga was key on his return to the starting line-up with a string of important saves, particularly in the first half.

However, there will be a lot more excitement over Gilmour after this performance, as he was brilliant in the heart of the midfield on and off the ball.

He even had time to leave Fabinho red-faced with a superb bit of skill, as seen in the video below. What a night for the young man and this certainly went viral after the game…