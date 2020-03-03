Video: Francesco Totti still has it as he scores delightful goal with chipped free-kick in local game

It’s been a while since Francesco Totti hung up his boots, but the Roma and Italy legend clearly hasn’t lost his touch on the basis of this video.

The 43-year-old established himself as one of the top players of his generation during his playing days, and showed great loyalty to boyhood club Roma to remain with them for the entirety of his career.

While that led to him missing out on trophies, he remains a hero for the Roma faithful and they will no doubt love seeing him still producing the goods.

As seen in the video below, he shows great technique and skill to chip the ball over the wall and into the back of the net, although question marks will no doubt be raised over what on earth the goalkeeper is doing as he comes rushing out.

Still, we’re not holding that against Totti as it’s still a quality finish…