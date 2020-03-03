Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed a touch of class as he exchanged a hug and a few words with Everton midfielder Andre Gomes at the weekend.

The Portugal international recently returned from a horror injury that looked likely to end his entire season, but he’s responded remarkably to it and is already back in action for the Toffees.

It’s great to see Gomes back on the football pitch and it’s also nice to see Solskjaer acknowledge the player when he was subbed off at Goodison Park this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going over to Gomes after he got subbed off yesterday… Class from Ole ????pic.twitter.com/mJiBfwN4PK — UTFR ?? (@ManUtd_HQ) March 2, 2020

You can see the video of this touching moment above.