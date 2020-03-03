Video: Ben Foster shows class by fulfilling promise to young Watford fan

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster showed he’s a class act by fulfilling a promise he made to 12-year-old Watford fan Molly Hall.

Watch the video below for the full story, with Foster giving a shirt to Molly at her house earlier this season and vowing to get her into the Liverpool game as a mascot.

? @BenFoster just proves time and time again why he is the nicest man in football. He kept his promise to 12-year-old Molly Hall and gave her a day she will never forget…#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/U6apwpUYY0 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 2, 2020

The Hornets gave Molly a day she’ll never forget, as she got to meet a number of their players and of course witness her team beating the runaway league leaders 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

This is truly lovely stuff from Watford and Foster, showing just how powerful football can be and how important it is to take care of the people who matter most – the fans.