West Brom take on Newcastle Utd in the FA Cup tonight – If you want to watch West Brom v Newcastle here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch West Brom v Newcastle Live Stream

What Time does West Brom v Newcastle kickoff?

The match kicks off at 20:00 on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

Where is West Brom v Newcastle being played?

The match is being played at the Hawthorns Stadium, West Bromwich, Birmingham.

Both West Brom and Newcastle will be hopeful of reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup when they go head to head at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

The Baggies tasted defeat for the first time in seven games at the weekend, but remain top of the league and six points clear of Fulham in third with ten games to go.

Fixtures are set to come thick and fast between now and the end of the season, so Slaven Bilic maybe forgiven for resting a number of key players for their clash with Newcastle.

On the flip side though they’re only two games from a trip to Wembley, now if that’s not an incentive then I don’t know what is.

Newcastle couldn’t buy a win at the moment.

They head to the Hawthorns without a win in seven and even needed extra time to see off League One Oxford in the last round.

Struggling for goals their strike force is bereft of confidence having bagged just three goals, all three in last month’s replay at Oxford, in their last six outings. They’re 2/1 to fire another blank.

West Brom have already seen off Premier League opposition in the FA Cup this season after beating West Ham 1-0 in the 4th round. They beat Charlton by the same scoreline the round before that and are 7/1 to make it a hat trick of 1-0 wins in the cup.

With Newcastle struggling for goals and West Brom relatively solid at the back it’s hard to see anything other than a low scoring affair at the Hawthorns. It’s 23/10 for under 1.5 goals.

Hal Robson-Kanu has three goals in his last three appearances for West Brom and he’s 7/1 to open the scoring.

Newcastle will be hoping record signing Miguel Almiron can get back to scoring ways. The Paraguayan has four goals to his name so far this season and is 4/1 to score anytime.

Seven of Newcastle’s last 11 games in all competitions have ended all square so the draw, at 23/10, looks the bet of the night.

Should that happen then extra time will be needed and potentially penalties. Of course the Magpies have already seen off Oxford in extra time this season and they’re 11/1 to secure another extra time victory. West Brom are 11/1 to win on penalties.

Despite playing in a league below Newcastle, it’s West Brom who are favourites to win in 90 minutes at 31/20, Steve Bruce’s side are available at 21/10.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions