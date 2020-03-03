“What’s going on lads?”: These Liverpool fans fume as FA Cup exit piles the pressure on their Champions League second leg

It seems absurd to say this about this Liverpool team, but if they don’t manage to progress against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League then their season is effectively over.

Of course they will win the league at a canter and go down as one of the best Premier League winners of all time, but there’s not much else to play for. Their unbeaten record and now the FA Cup is done, so it puts a lot of pressure on the Champions League campaign.

We’ve already seen that they have no intention of taking the FA Cup seriously but that’s not to say it doesn’t mean anything to the fans.

If anything there’s a slight unhappiness spreading through some of the support after recent games, and tonight’s loss to Chelsea has irritated a lot of people:

Eight goals conceded in four games and two losses in a row without scoring a single goal. What’s going on lads — Gop$$?? (@JakTheRipper8) March 3, 2020

3 losses out of our last 4 games, Hodgson era is upon us — Tom (@_TomLFC_) March 3, 2020

Pathetic from Klopp and the squad today — ?? (@moonwavez) March 3, 2020

Full focus on the Champions League now. No excuses. — RF9 ?? (@PrimeFirmino) March 3, 2020

Happy about the league potentially being ours but aside from that this has been the most miserable past 2 weeks, our form has been shocking — Sachin Kumar (@sachdude1) March 3, 2020

Well done! What a heartless peformance it was. ??? — B_Nainggolan (@BenP_Nainggolan) March 3, 2020

No identity since the break. At this rate we’re going out the CL next week and are gonna lose more in the league. Not good enough — Archie (@archieIfc) March 3, 2020

The game against Atletico now looks set to be especially tense, and the outcome will have a huge bearing on how this season is viewed.

If they go on to win the Champions League and the Premier League then no one will really care about the cup, but a loss to Diego Simeone’s men could really tarnish a season that had the potential to be truly outstanding.