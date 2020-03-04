According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal ace Mohamed Elneny has suggested to beIN Sports that he’s open to the prospect of a permanent move to loan club Besiktas.

The defensive midfielder is on loan with the Turkish giants for the season, the ace exited the Gunners last summer after becoming surplus to requirements under Unai Emery.

The Evening Standard claim that Besiktas are interested to keeping Elneny on a permanent basis, with the Egyptian star valued at around £15m by the Gunners.

Elneny insisted that: “It is up to the club (Besiktas) because if the club want me, I want to stay. I can stay, no problem.”

Here’s what Elneny had to say on Besiktas:

“Of course I am happy because I feel like I am part of the Besiktas family,”

“Always, always, know I am glad to be here and I don’t know about the future.”

“Of course I don’t know about the future, but if Besiktas want me they can pay my current team and I can stay.”

“Of course I am happy to here and I always fight to help my team-mates, to help with the club, to improve and to be like I wish.”

“Every time I wish we win every game. That’s what we expect because we are a big club and we have big players and we have a good team.”

Elneny has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the Turkish giants this season, the ace has looked fairly comfortable for a player that was struggling for first-team football under Emery.

With Elneny 27 years old, there’s no doubt that the tireless Egyptian has plenty to contribute to a club of Besiktas’ calibre. The Turkish side are currently fifth in the Super Lig.

Elneny was largely used as a rotation player for the Gunners, the ace may not be up to the level that Arsenal are hoping for – but the ace can be a valuable asset to a club like Besiktas.