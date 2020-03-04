According to Marca, Barcelona have denied claims made by TV3 and Catalunya Radio that defender Junior Firpo has an injured left hand due to a go-karting accident.

Marca claim that Barcelona are forbidden to engage in high-risk activities like this.

The left-back has in fact sported a bandage on his left hand during recent clashes against Napoli and Eibar, but Barcelona insist that this injury was suffered in training.

Firpo has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, the Spanish-Dominican joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis last summer.

It would’ve certainly been a strange one if Firpo was found to have injured himself on the track.