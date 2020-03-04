Menu

Barcelona deny that star was injured whilst GO-KARTING

According to Marca, Barcelona have denied claims made by TV3 and Catalunya Radio that defender Junior Firpo has an injured left hand due to a go-karting accident.

Marca claim that Barcelona are forbidden to engage in high-risk activities like this.

The left-back has in fact sported a bandage on his left hand during recent clashes against Napoli and Eibar, but Barcelona insist that this injury was suffered in training.

Firpo is often used as a backup to Jordi Alba at Barcelona.

Firpo has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, the Spanish-Dominican joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis last summer.

It would’ve certainly been a strange one if Firpo was found to have injured himself on the track.

