Neymar is reportedly Barcelona’s top transfer target in the summer.

Currently valued at €160million according to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian international has 16 goals and ten assists in 20 appearances across all competitions so far. Neymar has been linked to a return to Barcelona for a while with Spanish newspaper El Confidencial claiming that the Blaugrana would make a move for him.

A report from Catalan newspaper Sport suggests that the 28-year-old is the La Liga club’s top transfer target in the summer.

Things haven’t been very good for Neymar since his big-money move to PSG but his numbers with the Ligue 1 side have been impressive, netting 67 goals while providing 39 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions so far.

The Brazilian had a very good stint at Barcelona before, amassing 105 goals and 77 assists in 180 matches, and playing a starring role in their treble-winning season of 2014/15.

Neymar’s return would undoubtedly bolster the Blaugrana’s squad and could boost their chances of winning the Champions League again after a poor recent record in the competition, with signings like Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho not working out since Neymar’s departure.

It remains to be seen how Barca’s fans would respond to his return, however, as there may still be bad feeling about how he left the Nou Camp in 2017.