According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are in advanced talks over the signing of Newell’s Old Boys ace Juan Sforza.

This news will certainly excite supporters as Newell’s is the boyhood club of Barcelona great Lionel Messi, the Argentinean outfit’s academy has also produced the likes of Gabriel Batistuta and Mauricio Pochettino.

The report claims that Barcelona are so close to a deal that they actually intended to announce an agreement for the 18-year-old ahead of the ‘Torneo di Viareggio’.

This is an annual Italian youth competition that looks to be under threat following the spread of Coronavirus.

Sforza certainly seems to be highly rated in his homeland, as the ace is the captain of Argentina’s Under-17s. The youngster is primarily used in a defensive midfield or traditional central midfield role.

As per Transfermarkt, Sforza has won 16 caps for the Under-17s.

Mundo claim that the ace would initially be signed for Barcelona’s B team, this has proved to pave the pathway to the first-team for several exciting talents over the past couple of years.