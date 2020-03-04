Blow for Man United as Euro giants looks set to make Jude Bellingham their record signing

It seems like Borussia Dortmund are quickly becoming what Man United want to be.

Clearly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to add talented young players to his squad who will develop and become starts of the future, but the German side are the ones who do it best.

They are already seeing the benefits of Erling Haaland and his incredible goal scoring instincts, while Jadon Sancho has become a star in the past couple of seasons.

They now look set to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City, and incredibly he will be their record signing, as reported by Bild.

It’s remarkable when you consider how many great players they’ve had over the years, but the report suggests the fee of around €35m will be a record fee, beating the €31m they paid Bayern Munich for Mats Hummels.

The English youngster has become a key part of the Birmingham side this season despite only being 16, he’s played in over 30 league games and looks to be a real talent.

The report does state that Man United were heavily linked with his signing, but it appears that Dortmund have got in their again to seal one of the brightest talents in European football.