Cesc Fabregas raves about Chelsea wonderkid Billy Gilmour and names four reasons he can be a success

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas chatted to some fans on Twitter last night about how impressed he was with the performance of Blues wonderkid Billy Gilmour in the FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Fabregas knows a thing or two about dominating a midfield at a young age, having notably made his breakthrough in the Arsenal first-team when he was just 17 years old.

Gilmour is just 18 and inexperienced at the highest level, but put in an eye-catching display for Chelsea last night as they caused a bit of an upset with a 2-0 victory over runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Speaking after the game, Fabregas made it clear how highly he rates the teenager, telling fans about the qualities he’s noticed in him that show he could have what it takes for a big career at the highest level.

See below for the analysis from Fabregas, who pointed to Gilmour’s intelligence, quality on the ball, decision-making and aggression as the four things that impressed him most…