According to the Sun via Brazilian outlet UOL, Chelsea star Willian has rejected an offer of a new two-year contract with the Blues.

UOL claim that the Brazilian star is already considering proposals from interested clubs, with the report claiming that the attacker wishes to stay in Europe and that English sides have already made approaches.

The report adds that Willian would like to be offered a three-year contract, the 31-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer and this latest news suggests that the star’s time at Chelsea could be over.

The fact that the Blues even offered a two-year deal suggests how keen the west London are to keep hold of the winger. The Blues usually have a strict policy of offering players over the age of 30 one-year deals.

It seems as though Chelsea’s increased efforts still aren’t good enough for Willian.

Willian has contributed six goals and five assists for the Blues in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

The winger has won five major trophies during his time with the west London outfit. The two-time Premier League champion has shown that he’s still got enough in the tank to perform for a top side.

Who do you think Willian will sign with if he leaves Chelsea this summer?